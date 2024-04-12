x
Politics

NDA top leaders meet at Naidu's residence

April 12, 2024

NDA top leaders meet at Naidu’s residence

Top leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from the State on Friday decided to form a State-level committee with members from all the three partners to focus on formulating further strategies after deep study of the ongoing election campaign and after analysing the day-to-day developments.

President of the State unit of the BJP, Purandheswari, Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, the BJP national general secretary, Arun Singh and the BJP State incharge, Sidhartha Singh, had detailed deliberations with TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, how to move forward in these elections in close coordination of the activists of all the three parties. All these leaders had a lengthy meeting with Chandrababu Naidu at his residence at Undavalli in Amaravati.

The deliberations mainly focussed on the election campaign, the future course of action to be adopted and other important issues. All the leaders are unanimous in their opinion to hold meetings from booth-level to Lok Sabha constituency level for close coordination among the three parties leaders and activists.

The NDA top leaders are focussed on the strategies to be adopted at the grassroot-level for achieving the best result to get the transfer of votes. They also opined that the activists of all the three parties are moving with close coordination which they felt is a welcome move.

The leaders of all the three alliance partners were unanimous in their opinion that the joint public meetings are yielding very good results and felt that such meetings should be organised in maximum possible areas in the State. The misuse of power by the ruling dispensation also figured at the two-hour long meeting and all of them decided to lodge a joint complaint besides waging a battle against the misuse of power till proper action is initiated.

The leaders decided to fight for proper implementation of the Model Code of Conduct and also take the issues to the notice of the poll panel. They dwelt at length on inviting Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister, Amith Shah and Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, to the State for election campaign. The NDA leaders decided to move ahead with a strategy and an action plan that the alliance should win at least 160 Assembly segments and all the Lok Sabha seats in the State.

