x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function
TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function
Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing
Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing
Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash
Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash
Priya Banerjee in all Blacks’
Priya Banerjee in all Blacks’
Manasa Varanasi’s Vintage Styling
Manasa Varanasi’s Vintage Styling
Mahira Sharma’s Jaw Dropping Photos
Mahira Sharma’s Jaw Dropping Photos
Athiya Shetty with Anu Reddy designer studio
Athiya Shetty with Anu Reddy designer studio
Pooja Ramachandran’s Photoshoot in Chennai
Pooja Ramachandran’s Photoshoot in Chennai
Ashna Zaveri’s Spain Holiday
Ashna Zaveri’s Spain Holiday
Anaswara Rajan For She Magazine
Anaswara Rajan For She Magazine
Bell Peppers : Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits
Bell Peppers : Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits
Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Health Benefits
Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Health Benefits
Kiara Advani Spicy Look
Kiara Advani Spicy Look
Disha Patani Blazing Hot Images
Disha Patani Blazing Hot Images
Fruits For Diabetic People
Fruits For Diabetic People
Sobhita Dulipala Diwali Bash
Sobhita Dulipala Diwali Bash
Nikhila Vimal Half Flowers And Half Flaws
Nikhila Vimal Half Flowers And Half Flaws
Shubman Gill Handsome Shoot
Shubman Gill Handsome Shoot
Nayan Sarika Cute In Yellow Dress
Nayan Sarika Cute In Yellow Dress
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Rajinikanth’s Hukum?

Published on April 13, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Jani Master granted bail in Sexual Assault Case
image
Rajamouli’s Venture into AI for SSMB29
image
Good Bad Ugly: Biggest Risk from Mythri Movie Makers
image
Anushka to have two releases in 2025
image
Is NTR and Prashanth Neel Film Pushed?

Rajinikanth’s Hukum?

Spread the love

Superstar Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar delivered their biggest hit Jailer. The film is the biggest hit of Rajinikanth and the duo announced that they will soon team up for the sequel. An interesting speculation is going on now and it says that the sequel is titled Hukum. The basic idea for Hukum was locked and Rajinikanth approved the plot. Nelson will kick-start the pre-production work of the film from June this year.

The shoot of Hukum starts early next year and Sun Pictures will produce this prestigious sequel. Rajinikanth is currently shooting for Vettaiyan directed by TJ Gnanavel and the film releases this year. Rajinikanth will soon start the shoot of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film and the shooting portions will be concluded by the end of this year.

Next Megastar about his Dream Project Previous NDA top leaders meet at Naidu’s residence
else

TRENDING

image
Jani Master granted bail in Sexual Assault Case
image
Rajamouli’s Venture into AI for SSMB29
image
Good Bad Ugly: Biggest Risk from Mythri Movie Makers

Latest

image
Jani Master granted bail in Sexual Assault Case
image
Rajamouli’s Venture into AI for SSMB29
image
Good Bad Ugly: Biggest Risk from Mythri Movie Makers
image
Anushka to have two releases in 2025
image
Is NTR and Prashanth Neel Film Pushed?

Most Read

image
Nara Lokesh Fulfills Healthcare Commitment to Mangalagiri
image
KTR Files Defamation Case
image
Telangana Congress seeks action on KTR under SC/ST Atrocities Act

Related Articles

Sree Mukhi In All Greens’ TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash Priya Banerjee in all Blacks’ Manasa Varanasi’s Vintage Styling Mahira Sharma’s Jaw Dropping Photos Athiya Shetty with Anu Reddy designer studio Pooja Ramachandran’s Photoshoot in Chennai Ashna Zaveri’s Spain Holiday Anaswara Rajan For She Magazine Bell Peppers : Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Health Benefits Kiara Advani Spicy Look Disha Patani Blazing Hot Images Fruits For Diabetic People Sobhita Dulipala Diwali Bash Nikhila Vimal Half Flowers And Half Flaws Shubman Gill Handsome Shoot Nayan Sarika Cute In Yellow Dress