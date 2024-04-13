Rajinikanth’s Hukum?

Spread the love

Superstar Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar delivered their biggest hit Jailer. The film is the biggest hit of Rajinikanth and the duo announced that they will soon team up for the sequel. An interesting speculation is going on now and it says that the sequel is titled Hukum. The basic idea for Hukum was locked and Rajinikanth approved the plot. Nelson will kick-start the pre-production work of the film from June this year.

The shoot of Hukum starts early next year and Sun Pictures will produce this prestigious sequel. Rajinikanth is currently shooting for Vettaiyan directed by TJ Gnanavel and the film releases this year. Rajinikanth will soon start the shoot of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film and the shooting portions will be concluded by the end of this year.