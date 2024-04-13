Megastar about his Dream Project

Spread the love

During a recent interaction, Megastar Chiranjeevi admitted that he wishes to see Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the sequel of Jagadekaveerudu Athilokasundari. “Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor are doing a film together. When I met her recently and I became emotional. Indian cinema lost an actress like Sridevi. I wish Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor will act in the sequel of Jagadekaveerudu Athilokasundari ” told Megastar. He also said that he lost money in his dream film Syeraa. Chiranjeevi said that he would pick commercial entertainers over realistic films.

Chiranjeevi heaped praise on SS Rajamouli who took Telugu cinema to next level. Megastar also said that the young directors have been delivering interesting and impressive content. Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for Vishwambara and the film directed by Vassishta is aimed for January 10th, 2025 release. UV Creations are the producers and Trisha is the leading lady in this socio-fantasy film.