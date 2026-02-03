x
Big Shock for Dil Raju

Published on February 3, 2026 by sankar

Big Shock for Dil Raju

Top producer Dil Raju is also a top distributor in Nizam and Vizag regions. After Mythri made their debut into distribution, several producers opted out to deal with Mythri Film Distributors in the Nizam region. Asian Suniel and Suresh Babu are dealing with some of the producers. Dil Raju is regularly distributing the films produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments. In a sudden shock, Naga Vamsi is in plans to associate with Annapurna Studios who recently floated their distribution office in Nizam.

Naga Vamsi has a bunch of releases every year and he is one of the top and active producers of Telugu cinema. He shares a close bond with Dil Raju. With Vamsi parting ways, this is a huge shock for Dil Raju in Nizam region. The real reasons for the change of distribution by Naga Vamsi is unknown. It has to be seen if Dil Raju initiates talks and gets back Naga Vamsi’s films. Dil Raju also delivered a series of flops as a producer and he is aiming for a strong comeback. At this time, Vamsi’s exit is a major setback for Dil Raju.

