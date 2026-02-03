x
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Home > Movie News

Remunerations Correction Coming in Telugu Cinema

Published on February 3, 2026 by swathy

Remunerations Correction Coming in Telugu Cinema

Gone are the days where producers used to recover their major investment through the non-theatrical deals. The OTT players have slashed down the deals and the Hindi market reached rock bottom for the Telugu actors. The satellite deals almost vanished and there is a huge decline in the non-theatrical rights. The situations have changed completely and the producers are in a lot of stress. The stars are now puzzled about quoting big remunerations.

Except for a few top stars, all the actors are now ready to work on a profit sharing model taking a minimal remuneration. Top production house Mythri Movie Makers is signing films only on such basis. They are also starting their projects only after the OTT deal is closed. Actors like Ravi Teja, Ram, Sharwanand, Nithiin and others started to work on a profit sharing model and they will share the profits after the release. If this continues, it is a great sign for the producers as they would be relieved from the financial stress. They can produce quality films and the actors too will complete the shoots on time in the planned budgets.

Previous Big Shock for Dil Raju
