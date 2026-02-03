Remunerations Correction Coming in Telugu Cinema

Gone are the days where producers used to recover their major investment through the non-theatrical deals. The OTT players have slashed down the deals and the Hindi market reached rock bottom for the Telugu actors. The satellite deals almost vanished and there is a huge decline in the non-theatrical rights. The situations have changed completely and the producers are in a lot of stress. The stars are now puzzled about quoting big remunerations.

Except for a few top stars, all the actors are now ready to work on a profit sharing model taking a minimal remuneration. Top production house Mythri Movie Makers is signing films only on such basis. They are also starting their projects only after the OTT deal is closed. Actors like Ravi Teja, Ram, Sharwanand, Nithiin and others started to work on a profit sharing model and they will share the profits after the release. If this continues, it is a great sign for the producers as they would be relieved from the financial stress. They can produce quality films and the actors too will complete the shoots on time in the planned budgets.