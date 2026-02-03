Sharwa’s Biker Releasing On April 3rd

Charming Star Sharwa is set to shift gears once again, this time with his sports-driven emotional entertainer Biker. After the roaring success of Nari Nari Naduma Murari, the actor is riding into a new zone, and the team has confirmed the film’s arrival on April 3rd.

This striking release poster that highlights Sharwa’s lean, athletic makeover. Sporting rugged biker gear and radiating a confident attitude, he hints at the intense racing stunts awaiting audiences. With the date now locked, UV Creations is planning to launch aggressive promotional campaign.

Directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara, Biker blends high-speed action with a strong emotional core, making it a significant project in Sharwa’s lineup. Malvika Nair pairs opposite him, while Rajasekhar steps in with a pivotal role.