Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Heated Arguments and Emotional Bonds in Nomination Episode

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 unfolded with a mix of emotions — from post-elimination tears to fiery nomination fights. After Bharani’s shocking exit, the house was filled with tension, strategy, and drama.

Aftermath of Bharani’s Exit

The episode began with the emotional aftermath of Bharani’s eviction. Divya broke down in tears, missing her close bond with him. Thanuja comforted her, saying, “You’re strong — he always said that about you. Outsiders may think it’s all drama, but only we know what it means to live here, away from family. Stay strong, this is temporary.” Their heartfelt conversation revealed the real emotions behind the game and the connections that go beyond strategy.

Suman Gets Immunity

Before the nomination process began, Bigg Boss made a surprise announcement for captains Suman Shetty and Gaurav. They were asked to choose between two pills — red and blue — each carrying a mystery power. After a brief argument, Suman chose red, and Gaurav picked blue. To everyone’s surprise, Suman’s red pill granted him “Save Yourself” power, keeping him safe from nominations this week. Gaurav, meanwhile, received “Save Someone”, a power to be used later at Bigg Boss’s command.

Different Nomination Process Announced

Bigg Boss introduced a unique nomination setup filled with balloons, each hiding nomination tickets. Emmanuel and Ayesha were given the responsibility to carry out the task using their special powers. Emmanuel collected five tickets and distributed them among Kalyan, Divya, Thanuja, Ritu, and Ramya, while Ayesha secured three tickets — giving one each to Sai and Sanjana, and keeping the Direct Nomination ticket for herself.

Ritu vs Ayesha: Explosive Clash

Ayesha used her direct nomination on Ritu, triggering the highlight fight of the episode. What started as a simple nomination quickly escalated into a personal war of words. Ayesha accused Ritu of playing safe and focusing only on “love content.” Ritu hit back, saying Ayesha’s judgments were shallow and that she never listens to others before speaking. The heated argument turned intense, with both yelling at each other, trading personal remarks, and refusing to back down. Their clash became one of the season’s most explosive moments so far.

Later, Ritu nominated Ramu, saying she hasn’t seen his active gameplay recently.

Divya’s Nominations and Gaurav’s Power

Divya nominated Ayesha, saying she often speaks boldly but doesn’t stand by her words, and Sai, for always thinking his opinions are right. After all nominations, nine contestants were on the list — but Bigg Boss instructed captain Gaurav to use his “Save Anyone” power. Without hesitation, he chose to save Ayesha, who thanked him emotionally with a warm hug.

Final List :

The final nomination list now includes Kalyan, Sanjana, Divya, Ramu, Ritu, Thanuja, Ramya, and Sai.

The episode had it all — tears, strategy, and fiery confrontations. With emotions running high and rivalries deepening, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is heating up fast, proving once again that nothing inside the house stays calm for long.