Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Sanjana’s Emotional Outburst and a High-Voltage Immunity Task

The Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house witnessed yet another day of intense drama, emotional confrontations, and power-packed tasks. From Sanjana’s tearful outburst over food issues to a gripping immunity challenge that tested coordination and house equations, the episode kept audiences hooked.

Sanjana Breaks Down Over Food Monitor Dispute

The day began with Sanjana requesting Divya, who was in the kitchen, to prepare a special spice powder to satisfy her taste buds. Divya, however, directed her to seek approval from food monitor Thanuja. Sanjana approached both Thanuja and captain Pawan, but the two delayed making a decision.

Frustrated, Sanjana broke down in tears, accusing Pawan of showing favoritism. She alleged that if the same request had come from Ritu or others who frequently flirt with him, he would have immediately agreed. This accusation stirred chaos in the house.

Though Pawan later attempted to console her, Sanjana stood firm, saying Thanuja’s behavior was rude. She demanded that Bharani replace Thanuja as the food monitor. However, Bharani refused. In a clever move to restore peace, Pawan instead made Sanjana the new food monitor, giving her direct control over kitchen matters.

Immunity Task Kicks Off

Later in the day, Bigg Boss introduced an immunity task, dividing housemates into six teams of two. The multi-level challenge demanded both physical stamina and coordination, raising the stakes for contestants hoping to escape nominations.

In the first level, Suman and Divya emerged victorious after most other teams were disqualified for not following rules. Their sharp focus and teamwork gave them the edge to secure a spot in the next stage.

Level 2: Votes Decide Immunity

For the second level, Suman and Divya were asked to pick two more contestants to join the immunity round. They chose Thanuja and Flora.

This level required housemates to build support. The four contestants had to unanimously pick a Sanchalak, and they selected demon Pawan. His role was to choose three housemates who would cast votes. Pawan selected Immanuel, Srija, and Bharani as voters.

When the voting began, all three chose Thanuja and Suman, citing Flora’s recent immunity win and varied reasons for excluding Divya. As a result, Suman and Thanuja were declared winners of the second-level immunity task, earning crucial protection for the week. Ironically, both Thanuja and Suman already enjoy strong support outside the house, making this immunity more symbolic than truly necessary in their case.

With Sanjana’s emotional breakdown over favouritism, Pawan’s clever handling of house politics, and Suman and Thanuja’s strategic immunity win, the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house is heating up. Nomination process will continue, but Flora, Kalyan, Srija and Divya will be in the danger zone if they are nominated for eviction.