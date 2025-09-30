Chiranjeevi and Charan call OG Superb

A private screening of Pawan Kalyan’s recent release OG happened last night in Prasad Labs, Hyderabad. Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej along with other Mega family members watched the film during the screening. Pawan Kalyan along with Sujeeth, Thaman, Ravi K Chandran and DVV Danayya too were present during the screening. The media personnel asked Chiranjeevi to speak one word about OG and he called it Superb.

Ram Charan too called the film Superb during his exit. The entire Mega family enjoyed the film. Pawan Kalyan is suffering from viral fever and he visited the family during the screening. Chiranjeevi also appreciated Sujeeth, Thaman and Danayya for their work. The Telangana government ordered reduction of ticket prices of OG and this will be a boost for the film. OG is a stylish action drama directed by Sujeeth and is produced by DVV Danayya.