BSS Celebrates Lavish Roka With Kaavya Reddy

Young hero Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, who recently scored a big hit with his last outing Kishkindhapuri, is currently busy with multiple film commitments and has several exciting projects lined up. Amid this professional high, the actor also stepped into a new and joyous phase of his personal life.

Yesterday, a lavish and traditional roka ceremony was held, marking the formal beginning of his wedding journey with Kaavya Reddy. The celebration was filled with warmth, grandeur, and heartfelt moments as both families came together to bless the couple. The event beautifully reflected the duo’s strong bond and set the tone for their upcoming wedding festivities.

The ceremony turned into a star-studded affair, graced by several Tollywood bigwigs. Notable attendees included acclaimed directors Anil Ravipudi, Boyapati Sreenu, and Gopichand Malineni; top producers like Shirish, Sahu Garapati, Ram Achanta, Miryal Raviendra Reddy, Naga Vamsi, KK Radhamohan, Dheeraj Mogilineni, along with actress Samyuktha and several other industry personalities. Their presence added glamour and warmth to the joyous occasion.

With the roka ceremony now complete, the official announcements on the engagement and wedding dates expected soon. The celebrations have already begun, and the industry is eagerly looking forward to the next chapter in Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas’ life- both personally and professionally.