Buzz: Allu Arjun and Prashanth Neel project on cards?

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is occupied with the shoot of Pushpa directed by Sukumar. The film is announced for August 13th release and Allu Arjun lined up a film with Koratala Siva which will roll soon. The latest buzz across the circles of Filmnagar says that Allu Arjun may work with KGF sensation Prashanth Neel. A crucial meeting took place between the duo in Geetha Arts office and Allu Aravind was present.

Close sources say that the meeting is formal and no script discussions happened. Prashanth Neel and Allu Arjun may team up for a film at a later date once the duo completes their current projects. Prashanth Neel is shooting for Prabhas’ Salaar and he is in talks with NTR for a film. More details to be announced soon.