Buzz: Vijay’s son to direct Sundeep Kishan?

Jason Sanjay, the successor of Tamil Superstar Vijay has chosen to direct films instead of continuing the legacy of his father. Lyca Productions locked Jason Sanjay for his first directorial and the announcement came last year. Jason Sanjay has been working on his debut film and as per the ongoing speculations, Telugu actor Sundeep Kishan is locked to play the lead role in this yet to be titled film. Sundeep Kishan has agreed after the narration and an announcement is expected soon. Sundeep Kishan is doing Tamil films and he played a crucial role in Dhanush’s 50th film Raayan.

Actors like Dulquer Salman and Dhruv Vikram are considered initially, but Jason Sanjay has picked Sundeep Kishan. The shooting formalities are expected to start early next year. Sundeep Kishan is shooting for Trinadha Rao Nakkina’s entertainer and he has a couple of other Telugu films lined up for shoot.