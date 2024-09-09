x
Reading Books Benefits
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Home > Movie News

Buzz: Vijay’s son to direct Sundeep Kishan?

Published on September 9, 2024 by

Jason Sanjay, the successor of Tamil Superstar Vijay has chosen to direct films instead of continuing the legacy of his father. Lyca Productions locked Jason Sanjay for his first directorial and the announcement came last year. Jason Sanjay has been working on his debut film and as per the ongoing speculations, Telugu actor Sundeep Kishan is locked to play the lead role in this yet to be titled film. Sundeep Kishan has agreed after the narration and an announcement is expected soon. Sundeep Kishan is doing Tamil films and he played a crucial role in Dhanush’s 50th film Raayan.

Actors like Dulquer Salman and Dhruv Vikram are considered initially, but Jason Sanjay has picked Sundeep Kishan. The shooting formalities are expected to start early next year. Sundeep Kishan is shooting for Trinadha Rao Nakkina’s entertainer and he has a couple of other Telugu films lined up for shoot.

