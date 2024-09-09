High Court gives four weeks time to Telangana Speaker

High Court gave four weeks time to Speaker Gaddam Prasad to decide on the issue of MLAs, who had defected from Opposition BRS party to ruling Congress in Telangana. HC further stated that, if Speaker doesn’t act within the stipulated time given, it will take up the hearing of the case.

HC came up with this key decision, which can impact the Telangana politics, as BRS MLAs Padi Kaushik Reddy, KP Vivekananda Goud and BJP Legislature Party leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy, approached Court over defection of MLAs from opposition party to ruling Congress.

Till now about 10 MLAs have defected from Opposition BRS to ruling Congress. Former Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, former Ministers Kadiyam Srihari, Danam Nagendar, MLAs Arikepudi Gandhi, Kale Yadaiah, Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, Sanjay, Tellam Venkat Rao, Prakash Goud and Gudem Mahipal Reddy have shifted loyalties from BRS to Congress.

At a time, when those in power are shamelessly encouraging political defections, the decision of High Court comes as a hope for the upporters of democratic practices.

Dnr