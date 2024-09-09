Saripodhaa Sanivaaram 11 days Worldwide Collections

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram had a decent second weekend, though the numbers needed to be increased for the film to sail through the Telugu States. By the end of the second weekend, it had collected 40 cr share worldwide, with excellent contributions from markets outside the Telugu States. Even the Nizam area was just okay for the film, which should have performed well considering how it did outside the Telugu States. The film is a hit in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, North India, and overseas. Overall, the film can be considered average or above unless there is an excellent run in the coming days.

Below are the area-wise opening day shares:

(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST)