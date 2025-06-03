x
Home > Politics

CBN Wants To Build A Megacity : Minister Narayana

Published on June 3, 2025 by nymisha

CBN Wants To Build A Megacity : Minister Narayana

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister P. Narayana said that farmers are ready to give 36,000 acres of land in the second phase of land pooling for Amaravati. The state government is planning to build an international airport, smart industries, and a sports city in the new capital area. The government needs 5,000 acres for an airport like Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad. It also needs 2,500 acres each for smart industries and the sports city.

Speaking at a press conference at the Secretariat, Narayana said that the government has not yet decided whether to go for land acquisition or land pooling. Meetings are being held in villages to understand the opinion of farmers. He said that many farmers are showing interest in land pooling.

At present, the state already has a land bank of 54,000 acres for the capital city project. But the land is not fully used as infrastructure, and buildings are still being developed. The government now wants to get another 40,000 acres through the second phase of land pooling.

Earlier, on April 15, the minister said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu wants to build a ‘mega city’ by joining Amaravati with nearby cities like Mangalagiri, Tadepalli, Guntur, and Vijayawada.

In the 48th meeting of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), held on Monday, the government decided to select the lowest bidders to construct five administrative towers in the core capital area. The total estimated cost for this project is Rs 3,673 crore. The minister said that the construction work will begin soon.

This second phase of land pooling shows that farmers are supporting the Amaravati capital project. The government is planning big developments to make Amaravati a modern and world-class capital city.

