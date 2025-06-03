War 2 Promo Surprise during IPL 2025 Final

Today, the IPL 2025 final will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match is between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). Along with the cricket excitement, fans will also get a big surprise from Bollywood. The team of upcoming action movie ‘War 2’ will show a new 10-second promo during the IPL final. This special promo will be shown on Jio Cinema and Hotstar during the match. It will have quick glimpses of stars Hrithik Roshan, NTR and Kiara Advani.

Famous trade expert Taran Adarsh confirmed this news. He said that this new promo is just a teaser to increase excitement before the full trailer. Earlier, the first teaser was released on NTR’s birthday. War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 film ‘War’, which starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. It was a big hit and earned over Rs 471 crores worldwide. War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and will release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil languages.

The movie is set to release on 14th August 2025, just one day before Independence Day. The film is full of action and is part of YRF’s spy universe. The makers want to use the IPL final, which has a huge viewership and can reach more people. This smart move will help them create more buzz before the film’s release. So today’s IPL final is not just about cricket , it’s also about Bollywood action! NTR Fans are super excited to see both the thrilling match and the exciting new promo of ‘War 2’.