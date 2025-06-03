Telangana Govt spent Rs 8,250 per plate meals, but has no money for poor

Telangana Government spent Rs 8,250 per plate meals during Miss World 2025 beauty contest, while Chief Minister Revanth Reddy keeps on saying that there is no money in the exchequer to cover even day-to-day expenses.

As Opposition parties have been criticising Congress Government, that Revanth Reddy Sarkar spent lavishly and mindlessly on Miss World pageant without any use, Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao held a press meet on Tuesday, to counter allegations made on the international event.

Krishna Rao said that just Rs 31 Cr were spent on the conduct of Miss World event by Govt but the event brought international recognition and fame for Telangana state and culture.

During the press conference, he said that Opposition has been spreading false propaganda on Telangana Govt saying that it spent Rs 1 lakh for plate meals for Miss World beauties, while actually it’s just Rs 8,250 per plate. He reasoned, spending Rs 8k is reasonable as it costs that much in a star hotel.

While Jupally Krishna Rao made efforts to ward off criticism on Miss World pageant, he invariably gave more ‘food for thought’ on the state of the affairs in Telangana state.

How come even spending Rs 8,250 per plate of lunch or dinner is justified when farmers are not even getting minimum support price for their crops, when youth are unable to get jobs and daily wage laborers are finding it hard to earn even minimum wages?

At a time when several welfare schemes aimed at farmers and downtrodden sections like Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Athmiya Bharosa for tenant farmers, Indiramma Illu, Rajiva Yuva Vikasam and others are facing hurdles due to lack of funds, spending on events like Miss World certianly calls for a concerned debate and setting right priorities.