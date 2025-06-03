x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
View all stories
Home > Politics

Telangana Govt spent Rs 8,250 per plate meals, but has no money for poor

Published on June 3, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Thug Life in Karnataka: Bold Decision from Kamal Haasan
image
What’s Happening with Hari Hara Veera Mallu Release?
image
Telangana Govt spent Rs 8,250 per plate meals, but has no money for poor
image
War 2 Promo Surprise during IPL 2025 Final
image
CBN Wants To Build A Megacity : Minister Narayana

Telangana Govt spent Rs 8,250 per plate meals, but has no money for poor

Telangana Government spent Rs 8,250 per plate meals during Miss World 2025 beauty contest, while Chief Minister Revanth Reddy keeps on saying that there is no money in the exchequer to cover even day-to-day expenses.

As Opposition parties have been criticising Congress Government, that Revanth Reddy Sarkar spent lavishly and mindlessly on Miss World pageant without any use, Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao held a press meet on Tuesday, to counter allegations made on the international event.

Krishna Rao said that just Rs 31 Cr were spent on the conduct of Miss World event by Govt but the event brought international recognition and fame for Telangana state and culture.

During the press conference, he said that Opposition has been spreading false propaganda on Telangana Govt saying that it spent Rs 1 lakh for plate meals for Miss World beauties, while actually it’s just Rs 8,250 per plate. He reasoned, spending Rs 8k is reasonable as it costs that much in a star hotel.

While Jupally Krishna Rao made efforts to ward off criticism on Miss World pageant, he invariably gave more ‘food for thought’ on the state of the affairs in Telangana state.

How come even spending Rs 8,250 per plate of lunch or dinner is justified when farmers are not even getting minimum support price for their crops, when youth are unable to get jobs and daily wage laborers are finding it hard to earn even minimum wages?

At a time when several welfare schemes aimed at farmers and downtrodden sections like Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Athmiya Bharosa for tenant farmers, Indiramma Illu, Rajiva Yuva Vikasam and others are facing hurdles due to lack of funds, spending on events like Miss World certianly calls for a concerned debate and setting right priorities.

Next What’s Happening with Hari Hara Veera Mallu Release? Previous War 2 Promo Surprise during IPL 2025 Final
else

TRENDING

image
Thug Life in Karnataka: Bold Decision from Kamal Haasan
image
What’s Happening with Hari Hara Veera Mallu Release?
image
War 2 Promo Surprise during IPL 2025 Final

Latest

image
Thug Life in Karnataka: Bold Decision from Kamal Haasan
image
What’s Happening with Hari Hara Veera Mallu Release?
image
Telangana Govt spent Rs 8,250 per plate meals, but has no money for poor
image
War 2 Promo Surprise during IPL 2025 Final
image
CBN Wants To Build A Megacity : Minister Narayana

Most Read

image
Telangana Govt spent Rs 8,250 per plate meals, but has no money for poor
image
CBN Wants To Build A Megacity : Minister Narayana
image
Political Debate: Did Miss World 2025 Help Telangana?

Related Articles

Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister Nayanthara Family Latest Images Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025 Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025