Home > Movie News

What's Happening with Hari Hara Veera Mallu Release?

Published on June 3, 2025

What’s Happening with Hari Hara Veera Mallu Release?

Veteran producer AM Rathnam has invested big money on Hari Hara Veera Mallu featuring Pawan Kalyan and the shoot commenced six years ago. The film is announced for June 12th release and the film is postponed again. There are two reasons for the film’s postponement: Delay in the VFX work and the Financial Hurdles.

Financial Hurdles: As AM Rathnam is no more an active producer, it is tough for him to sell off the theatrical rights as per the regions in AP and Telangana. A couple of top producers who share a close bonding with Pawan Kalyan have met AM Rathnamand inquired about the finance amount to be cleared. They wanted to clear the financies and ensure a smooth release for the film. But AM Rathnam failed to disclose the finances to be cleared and there is no clear picture as there are multiple parties who lent the finance for Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Both these top producers could do nothing for the film as the financial details are not disclosed. It may be a shock but AM Rathnam is yet to find a distributor and not a single region across the Telugu states is sold out. These financial hurdles would haunt AM Rathnam before the film’s release. For now, no active producer or distributor is ready to acquire the rights. AM Rathnam’s big quotes for the theatrical deals went as a shocker.

VFX Work Delay: With just ten days left for the release, the VFX work is yet to be delivered and the final copy is yet to be locked. The trailer too will be released only after the VFX content would be delivered. With less time, the producers decided to push the film’s release.

Amazon Mounting Pressure: Amazon Prime has acquired the digital rights of Hari Hara Veera Mallu for a fancy price. They have waited for years and the release deadlines are missed several times. Amazon is now mounting pressure on AM Rathnam about revising the deal if Hari Hara Veera Mallu will not hit the screens on June 12th.

Next Considered Dates: The makers are considering a July 4th or 11th release date for the film and it would be finalized soon. The date will be finalized after the final VFX content is delivered. The makers should also close the theatrical deals to get a smooth release for the film.

