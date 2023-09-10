Chiru, Vassishta’s Mega157 Coming To Life

Megastar Chiranjeevi provided a big treat to his fans by announcing his 157th movie with director Vassishta who delivered a big blockbuster with his maiden directorial venture Bimbisara.

Mega157 is coming to life. The team kick starts the pre-production works, as announced by director Vassishta. Chota K Naidu comes on board and the cinematographer can be seen with Chiranjeevi, the director and producers in the picture.

Mega157 is a fantasy movie to be bankrolled by Vamsi, Pramod, and Vikram under the banner of UV Creations banner. The film’s concept poster that was unveiled for Chiranjeevi’s birthday spellbound one and all.