Clarification on Sharwanand and Rakshita’s Wedding

Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy got engaged on January 26th, 2023 in a grand manner. Rakshitha is said to be a daughter of an AP High Court advocate and a techie from the USA. Even after five months of their engagement, there is no update on their wedding date. There are reports that the wedding of Sharwanand has been called off. The actor’s team responded to the rumours and issued a clarification that the wedding is on.

Sharwanand shot for his upcoming film directed by Sriram Adittya in London for 40 days and returned to India recently. The actor wants to finish his work commitments before embarking his new life. Both the families are going to meet soon and fix the wedding date as the Sharwanand is also in the city. The official announcement of the wedding date is expected to be out very soon.