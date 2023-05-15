Prabhas Liked That Song In AMS: Nag Ashwin

Santosh Sobhan and Malvika Nair starrer Anni Manchi Sakunamela had its pre-release organized at Shilpa Kala Vedika in presence of Nani, Dulquer Salmaan and few other special guests.

Nag Ashwin who is making Project K with Prabhas said that the rebel star liked a song in the movie. “Prabhas liked the song Sita Kalyanam in Anni Manchi Sakunamule and he listened to it again, when I was explaining him a scene. I saw this movie a couple of months back without re-recording. You get a lump in your throat, by the end of the movie. There is one philosophy to it.”

Santosh Sobhan turned emotional and said that though he didn’t get the chance to work with his father, he is happy to work with Nandini Reddy.

Dulquer Salmaan said that he was so jealous of not being part of this film. He further said watching the movie is like enjoying a lovely holiday.”

Nani said there is positive energy in all the actors and technicians who worked on the movie. He appreciated Santosh Sobhan for his comic timing and his ease in acting. The music, the cinematography, the editing, and everything looks brilliant. I wish this movie will become a huge hit.”