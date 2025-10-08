x
Home > Movie News

Committee Kurrollu Combo Again

Published on October 8, 2025 by sankar

Committee Kurrollu Combo Again

Yadhu Vamsi and niharika

Mega daughter Niharika Konidela floated her own production house Pink Elephant Pictures and produced a small film Committee Kurrollu. The film was a smashing hit and the film collected big money. The film also turned out to be a boost for Niharika as a producer and she has lined up several new films. As per the latest update, the combination of Committee Kurrollu is back again. The film’s director Yadhu Vamsi has impressed Niharika with a script.

The film is locked and the shoot commences next year. Pink Elephant Productions will make an official announcement very soon. The cast and crew members are being finalized currently. Anudeep Dev will score the music and background score. Niharika started a new film as producer and Sangeet Shobhan is the lead actor in this entertainer.

else

