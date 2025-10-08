Deepika Padukone Draped in Drama Again

Deepika Padukone has once again landed in controversy, this time for her appearance in a new advertisement for Experience Abu Dhabi. In the video, she is seen wearing a red outfit that covers her entire body except for her face and hands. Almost immediately, social media erupted with claims that she was wearing a hijab and promoting religious clothing for money. But the internet, in its usual hurry to judge, got it wrong.

What Deepika wore was not a hijab but an abaya. A hijab is just a headscarf that covers the hair and neck. An abaya is a long, loose dress that covers the body to maintain modesty. The difference is simple and obvious, yet outrage seems to prefer noise over facts. More amusingly, wearing an abaya is actually required for women visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. It’s not a fashion statement, it’s just respect for local customs. Still, it’s hard to ignore how Deepika keeps finding herself in the middle of these storms.

With such a powerful PR team, you’d expect better choices or at least better timing. Staying silent may appear graceful, but when silence follows every misstep, it starts to look like carelessness. Maybe someone in her circle should stop praising everything she does and start giving honest advice. Because doing the right thing in the wrong way is almost as bad as not knowing what you’re doing at all.