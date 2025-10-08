New Updates from Venkatesh and Trivikram Film

Victory Venkatesh and Trivikram Srinivas are collaborating for the first time and the combo has been on cards for a long time. The announcement was made recently and a formal launch took place. The regular shoot of the film kick-started today and Trivikram is back to shoot after a long gap of 20 months. Srinidhi Shetty is rumored to play the leading lady in this untitled family entertainer. The makers are targeting a summer 2026 release and an announcement will be made soon.

The shooting formalities will be completed in quick time. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers of this hilarious entertainer. Venkatesh will also take a break and he will have to complete the shoot of Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Venkatesh will complete the shoot of Trivikram’s film and he will head for the shoot of Drishyam 3. He also has a couple of new projects in discussion stages.