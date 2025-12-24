Danam Nagender Asserts Congress Loyalty Amid Defection Debate

Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender has dismissed speculation about his exit from the Congress Party and publicly reaffirmed that he continues to be a Congress legislator. Speaking to the media, Nagender stated that he was unaware of any MLAs defecting or the parties they may have joined.

Nagender struck a confident note while addressing political developments. He said that whichever party he belongs to will emerge victorious. Turning his focus to the upcoming GHMC elections, he expressed strong confidence in the Congress and MIM alliance. He claimed the alliance would secure a sweeping victory across Greater Hyderabad and projected success in nearly 300 divisions. He also announced plans to campaign extensively across the city to highlight the welfare schemes introduced by the Congress government.

However, Nagender’s statements have triggered fresh political debate. He was elected on a BRS ticket but later aligned himself with the Congress. While he has repeatedly declared in public that he is a Congress MLA, he has not formally communicated the same to the Assembly Speaker. He has also not submitted any written response to the notices issued by the Speaker so far.

This gap between public assertions and procedural compliance has become the core issue. Critics point out that while leaders facing the risk of disqualification under the anti defection law often claim technical continuity in their original party, they make bold political statements outside the Assembly. The question now being raised is whether Nagender will maintain the same stand before the Speaker or during judicial proceedings.

BRS leaders have challenged Nagender to clearly state his position during the Speaker’s inquiry. They argue that public declarations alone do not carry legal validity under the anti-defection law. The matter has gained further significance as cases related to alleged defections are expected to come up for hearing before the Supreme Court.