x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
View all stories
Home > Politics

Danam Nagender Asserts Congress Loyalty Amid Defection Debate

Published on December 24, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Danam Nagender Asserts Congress Loyalty Amid Defection Debate
image
Vijay and Rashmika off for a Vacation
image
Pawan Kalyan Visits Ippatam, Upholds Promise Made to Villagers
image
Rajamouli Heaps Praises On Champion
image
Champion is a special brand of Cinema – Jr. NTR

Danam Nagender Asserts Congress Loyalty Amid Defection Debate

danam nagender comments in telangana assembly

Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender has dismissed speculation about his exit from the Congress Party and publicly reaffirmed that he continues to be a Congress legislator. Speaking to the media, Nagender stated that he was unaware of any MLAs defecting or the parties they may have joined.

Nagender struck a confident note while addressing political developments. He said that whichever party he belongs to will emerge victorious. Turning his focus to the upcoming GHMC elections, he expressed strong confidence in the Congress and MIM alliance. He claimed the alliance would secure a sweeping victory across Greater Hyderabad and projected success in nearly 300 divisions. He also announced plans to campaign extensively across the city to highlight the welfare schemes introduced by the Congress government.

However, Nagender’s statements have triggered fresh political debate. He was elected on a BRS ticket but later aligned himself with the Congress. While he has repeatedly declared in public that he is a Congress MLA, he has not formally communicated the same to the Assembly Speaker. He has also not submitted any written response to the notices issued by the Speaker so far.

This gap between public assertions and procedural compliance has become the core issue. Critics point out that while leaders facing the risk of disqualification under the anti defection law often claim technical continuity in their original party, they make bold political statements outside the Assembly. The question now being raised is whether Nagender will maintain the same stand before the Speaker or during judicial proceedings.

BRS leaders have challenged Nagender to clearly state his position during the Speaker’s inquiry. They argue that public declarations alone do not carry legal validity under the anti-defection law. The matter has gained further significance as cases related to alleged defections are expected to come up for hearing before the Supreme Court.

Previous Vijay and Rashmika off for a Vacation
else

TRENDING

image
Vijay and Rashmika off for a Vacation
image
Rajamouli Heaps Praises On Champion
image
Champion is a special brand of Cinema – Jr. NTR

Latest

image
Danam Nagender Asserts Congress Loyalty Amid Defection Debate
image
Vijay and Rashmika off for a Vacation
image
Pawan Kalyan Visits Ippatam, Upholds Promise Made to Villagers
image
Rajamouli Heaps Praises On Champion
image
Champion is a special brand of Cinema – Jr. NTR

Most Read

image
Danam Nagender Asserts Congress Loyalty Amid Defection Debate
image
Pawan Kalyan Visits Ippatam, Upholds Promise Made to Villagers
image
Andhra Pradesh Sets Firm Conditions on Godavari–Cauvery Link Project

Related Articles

Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet