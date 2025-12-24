Vijay and Rashmika off for a Vacation

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are in a relationship. The duo got engaged but did not make things official. They have the best answers when asked about their relationship. Rashmika recently told that everything will be out at the right time. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika are off for their Christmas and New Year vacation. They have been spotted jetting off from Hyderabad for their vacation. The duo has travelled for several vacations together in the past and their fans spotted them through their pictures posted on Instagram.

Rumors say that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika will get married in February 2026. On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is shooting for Ravi Kiran Kola’s Rowdy Janardhan and the film will release in December 2026. The first glimpse from the film has been out recently. He also has Rahul Sankrityan’s film in shoot. Rashmika is busy with several films in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages. She is shooting for Mysaa in Telugu and Cocktail 2 in Hindi.