Dasara actor gets Engaged

Spread the love

Critically acclaimed Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko played the lead antagonist in Nani’s action drama Dasara that released last year. Shine Tom Chacko got engaged to his girlfriend Thanuja and the duo shared their clicks on their official social media pages. Shine Tom Chacko and Thanuja have been in a relationship from a long time and they got engaged on the eve of New Year. The duo got spotted together several times and they sparked rumours about their relationship. Shine Tom Chacko’s last film is Dance Party that won appreciation for his performance.

Chacko has done several impressive films in Malayalam after which he has been signing South films. Shine Tom Chacko will be seen in NTR’s Devara and he is playing an important role. He will also be seen in Nadikar Thilakam and Thankamani.