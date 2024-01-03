x
Movie News

Naga Vamsi’s assurance to Superstar Fans

Naga Vamsi’s assurance to Superstar Fans

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, the producer of Superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming entertainer Guntur Kaaram reached out to the space on Twitter and interacted with Mahesh’s fans. He assured them that the film will get a wide and great release during Sankranthi season though there are a lot of films lined up. He also sounded confident saying that the film is a full length entertainer and the last 45 minutes would be the major highlight of Guntur Kaaram. “Though there are issues about theatres in Andhra Pradesh, they would get resolved this week as we have the best set of distributors. Guntur Kaaram will get the best theatres all over. We have applied for permissions for special shows and early premieres. In Telangana, the film may have 1 AM shows and in AP, the shows will start at 4 AM if the governments permit us” told Vamsi.

He also asked the fans not to worry about the ongoing speculations about the release. Trivikram directed Guntur Kaaram and the film is announced for January 12th release. Venkatesh’s Saindhav, Hanu Man, Ravi Teja’s Eagle and Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga are the other releases during the holiday season.

