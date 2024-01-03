Buzz: NBK to try a new Genre

Spread the love

Nandamuri Balakrishna is working with several young and new-age directors. His film with Prashanth Varma has been under discussion from a long time. During his recent interactions, Prashanth Varma revealed that he pitched the basic idea to Balakrishna sometime ago and the final call would be taken by the actor. He also said that this film falls in a new genre that is never attempted on Indian screen till date. He also said that the concept poster is locked and things will be announced at the right time.

Prashanth Varma’s next film Hanu Man is hitting the screens on January 12th. If the film ends up as a hit, he may get an opportunity to work with Balakrishna. Apart from these, Prashanth Varma is also working on several scripts and he is all set to produce films this year. Balakrishna is currently shooting for Bobby’s mass entertainer that will release this year.