Prabhas Birthday Special
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look
Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump
Madonna Sebastian’s Polka Dots Look
Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink
Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress
Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip
Nisha Agarwal In Black
Anjali New York Trip
Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
Movie News

Venkatesh’s Saindhav Trailer: Emotional Actioner

Published on January 3, 2024 by

Amaravati Drone Summit Makes History: Breaks 5 Guinness World Records
Amaravati drone show
Diwali 2024: Dubbing release threat for Telugu
Palle Panduga: Pulivendula mandal least interested
‘Sannasi’ ‘Dadamma’ are passe..’Houle’ ‘Bewakoof’ are the new cuss words

Venkatesh’s Saindhav Trailer: Emotional Actioner

Victory Venkatesh changed path and picked up a rustic action entertainer titled Saindhav. Though the teaser presented the film as a complete actioner, the trailer hints that there is a hard hitting and strong emotional drama throughout. Saindhav is the story of a father and his daughter. His daughter Manogna gets diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy and she needs a Rs 17 crore costing injection to escape death. The rest of the film is all about Saindhav’s past and how he brings back hope in his daughter’s life.

The trailer is packed with racy action and some beautiful moments between a father and his daughter. The background score is matching and the production values are top notch. Saindhav trailer keeps the expectations high on the film. Sailesh Kolanu of HIT and HIT 2 directed the film and Niharika Entertainment are the producers. Santosh Narayanan scored the music and Saindhav is shot across Hyderabad, Vizag, Kakinada and Sri Lanka. The film is slated for January 13th release across the globe. Saindhav is the 75th film of Venky and is his costliest attempt.

Diwali 2024: Dubbing release threat for Telugu
Salman Khan returns back as Chulbul Pandey
Anil Ravipudi wins over Dil Raju

Amaravati Drone Summit Makes History: Breaks 5 Guinness World Records
Amaravati drone show
Diwali 2024: Dubbing release threat for Telugu
Palle Panduga: Pulivendula mandal least interested
‘Sannasi’ ‘Dadamma’ are passe..’Houle’ ‘Bewakoof’ are the new cuss words

Amaravati Drone Summit Makes History: Breaks 5 Guinness World Records
Palle Panduga: Pulivendula mandal least interested
‘Sannasi’ ‘Dadamma’ are passe..’Houle’ ‘Bewakoof’ are the new cuss words

