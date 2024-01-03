Venkatesh’s Saindhav Trailer: Emotional Actioner

Spread the love

Victory Venkatesh changed path and picked up a rustic action entertainer titled Saindhav. Though the teaser presented the film as a complete actioner, the trailer hints that there is a hard hitting and strong emotional drama throughout. Saindhav is the story of a father and his daughter. His daughter Manogna gets diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy and she needs a Rs 17 crore costing injection to escape death. The rest of the film is all about Saindhav’s past and how he brings back hope in his daughter’s life.

The trailer is packed with racy action and some beautiful moments between a father and his daughter. The background score is matching and the production values are top notch. Saindhav trailer keeps the expectations high on the film. Sailesh Kolanu of HIT and HIT 2 directed the film and Niharika Entertainment are the producers. Santosh Narayanan scored the music and Saindhav is shot across Hyderabad, Vizag, Kakinada and Sri Lanka. The film is slated for January 13th release across the globe. Saindhav is the 75th film of Venky and is his costliest attempt.