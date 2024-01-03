x
Prabhas Birthday Special
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look
Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump
Madonna Sebastian’s Polka Dots Look
Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink
Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress
Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip
Nisha Agarwal In Black
Anjali New York Trip
Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
Salaar 2 to start in 2026?

Published on January 3, 2024 by

Salaar 2 to start in 2026?

Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s film Salaar: Part 1 is doing decent business all over and they announced the sequel long ago. Prashanth Neel is yet to shoot the sequel and the film is in the pipeline and it will roll after the duo will complete their current projects. Prabhas is occupied with the shoot of Kalki 2898 AD and Maruthi’s film. He will start the shoot of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit in October and the actor has to allocate bulk dates for the project. After this, Prabhas has a periodic film with Hanu Raghavapudi and the scriptwork is on. So, the shoot of Salaar 2 will get delayed because of the hectic schedules of Prabhas.

Prashanth Neel will work with NTR in his next film and he also lined up KGF: Chapter 3 after wrapping up NTR’s film. So, the shoot of Salaar 2 will not start anytime before 2025. Prabhas and Prashanth Neel will collaborate again in 2026. Hombale Films will produce Salaar 2 and Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in an important role.

Venkatesh's Saindhav Trailer: Emotional Actioner
