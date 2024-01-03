x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Prabhas Birthday Special
Prabhas Birthday Special
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look
Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look
Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump
Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump
Madonna Sebastian’s Polka Dots Look
Madonna Sebastian’s Polka Dots Look
Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink
Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink
Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress
Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress
Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip
Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip
Nisha Agarwal In Black
Nisha Agarwal In Black
Anjali New York Trip
Anjali New York Trip
Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival
Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Politics

Jagan fields three sons in the second list

Published on January 3, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Amaravati Drone Summit Makes History: Breaks 5 Guinness World Records
image
Amaravati drone show
image
Diwali 2024: Dubbing release threat for Telugu
image
Palle Panduga: Pulivendula mandal least interested
image
‘Sannasi’ ‘Dadamma’ are passe..’Houle’ ‘Bewakoof’ are the new cuss words

Jagan fields three sons in the second list

Spread the love

Chief Minister and ruling YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy fielded three sons in his second list of candidates for the 2024 general election. The list was released late on Tuesday night in which some MPs were also brought to the Assembly segments.

Jagan Mohan Reddy fielded Perni Venkatramaiah’s (Nani) son Perni Krishna Murthy for Machilipatnam, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy’s son Bhumana Abhinay Reddy for Tirupathi and Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy’s son Chevireddy Mohit Reddy for Chandragiri Assembly constituency.

The chief minister also shifted MP Talari Rangaiah to Kalyanadurg, Vanga Geetha to Pithapuram, Godeti Madhavi to Araku, Margani Bharath to Rajamahendravaram urban Assembly seat. He named former minister M Shankara Narayana as MP from Ananthapur, Joladarshi Shanta for Hindupur and Kothagulla Bhagya Lakshmi to Araku MP seat.

In all, the chief minister dropped 12 sitting MLAs and shifted a handful of MLAs to the new constituencies. He dropped sitting MLAs, Malladi Vishnu from Vijayawada Central, Parvatha Purnachandra Rao from Prathipadu, Pendem Dora Babu from Pithapuram, Golla Babu Rao from Payakapuram, Kondeti Chitti Babu from P Gannavaram, Chennakesava Reddy from Yemmiganuru, Siddha Reddy from Kadiri and Tellam Bala Raju from Polavaram were dropped.

Sitting MP Gorantla Madhav from Hindupur Lok Sabha seat was also dropped from the contest in the second list.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also shifted Minister Chelluboyina Srinivas Venugopala Krishna to Rajamahendravaram rural, former minister Velampalli Srinivas to Vijayawada Central, Kambhala Jogulu to Payakaraopet, and brought MP Talari Rangaiah to Kalyanadurgam Assembly seat.

It is now to be seen how these changes would help the ruling YSR Congress Party to win the 2024 general election. The chief minister had done this exercise after a couple of surveys done by his own team and the team of IPAC.

Next Saindhav Trailer Launch Previous Salaar 2 to start in 2026?
else

TRENDING

image
Diwali 2024: Dubbing release threat for Telugu
image
Salman Khan returns back as Chulbul Pandey
image
Anil Ravipudi wins over Dil Raju

Latest

image
Amaravati Drone Summit Makes History: Breaks 5 Guinness World Records
image
Amaravati drone show
image
Diwali 2024: Dubbing release threat for Telugu
image
Palle Panduga: Pulivendula mandal least interested
image
‘Sannasi’ ‘Dadamma’ are passe..’Houle’ ‘Bewakoof’ are the new cuss words

Most Read

image
Amaravati Drone Summit Makes History: Breaks 5 Guinness World Records
image
Palle Panduga: Pulivendula mandal least interested
image
‘Sannasi’ ‘Dadamma’ are passe..’Houle’ ‘Bewakoof’ are the new cuss words

Related Articles

Prabhas Birthday Special Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree Shriya Saran Festive Collection Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green Beverages to have after a heavy meal Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump Madonna Sebastian’s Polka Dots Look Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip Nisha Agarwal In Black Anjali New York Trip Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot