Jagan fields three sons in the second list

Spread the love

Chief Minister and ruling YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy fielded three sons in his second list of candidates for the 2024 general election. The list was released late on Tuesday night in which some MPs were also brought to the Assembly segments.

Jagan Mohan Reddy fielded Perni Venkatramaiah’s (Nani) son Perni Krishna Murthy for Machilipatnam, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy’s son Bhumana Abhinay Reddy for Tirupathi and Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy’s son Chevireddy Mohit Reddy for Chandragiri Assembly constituency.

The chief minister also shifted MP Talari Rangaiah to Kalyanadurg, Vanga Geetha to Pithapuram, Godeti Madhavi to Araku, Margani Bharath to Rajamahendravaram urban Assembly seat. He named former minister M Shankara Narayana as MP from Ananthapur, Joladarshi Shanta for Hindupur and Kothagulla Bhagya Lakshmi to Araku MP seat.

In all, the chief minister dropped 12 sitting MLAs and shifted a handful of MLAs to the new constituencies. He dropped sitting MLAs, Malladi Vishnu from Vijayawada Central, Parvatha Purnachandra Rao from Prathipadu, Pendem Dora Babu from Pithapuram, Golla Babu Rao from Payakapuram, Kondeti Chitti Babu from P Gannavaram, Chennakesava Reddy from Yemmiganuru, Siddha Reddy from Kadiri and Tellam Bala Raju from Polavaram were dropped.

Sitting MP Gorantla Madhav from Hindupur Lok Sabha seat was also dropped from the contest in the second list.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also shifted Minister Chelluboyina Srinivas Venugopala Krishna to Rajamahendravaram rural, former minister Velampalli Srinivas to Vijayawada Central, Kambhala Jogulu to Payakaraopet, and brought MP Talari Rangaiah to Kalyanadurgam Assembly seat.

It is now to be seen how these changes would help the ruling YSR Congress Party to win the 2024 general election. The chief minister had done this exercise after a couple of surveys done by his own team and the team of IPAC.