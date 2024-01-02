Spread the love

Embracing 11 Years of Culinary Excellence:

As we joyfully welcome the New Year, Nawabi Hyderabad House extends sincere gratitude to our cherished customers, who have played a pivotal role in our culinary journey over the past 11 years. Wishing everyone a very happy New Year!

From our inception, Nawabi Hyderabad House has been devoted to serving authentic and delightful Hyderabad cuisine. We take pride in the robust flavors, warm hospitality, and unforgettable dining experiences shared with our patrons. Reflecting on the past 11 years fills us with immense joy, celebrating countless culinary adventures and cherished moments.

A Special Thank You:

Our heartfelt thanks go out to each customer who has dined with us, ordered takeout, or marked special occasions at Nawabi Hyderabad House. Your loyalty has been the driving force behind our commitment to delivering exceptional food and service.

Anticipating a Flavorful Future:

As we step into 2024, Nawabi Hyderabad House is eager for the opportunities and experiences that await us. Our commitment to culinary excellence remains steadfast, and we look forward to sharing the authentic taste of Hyderabad with both familiar faces and new friends.

Upcoming Locations in 2024 (January to June):

– Tampa, FL

– Pittsburgh, PA

– Milwaukee, WI

– Birmingham, AL

– Greenwood, IN

– Lafayette, IN

– Dayton, OH

– Bay Area, CA

– Irvine, CA

– Detroit, MI

– St. Louis, MO

– Roanoke, TX

– McKinney, TX

For Franchise Inquiries:

Explore franchise opportunities by visiting our website: www.hyderabadhouse.net

For further assistance, contact Siva Yarlagadda at 201-562-5753 or via email at info@hyderabadhouse.net.

Content Produced by: Indian Clicks, LLC