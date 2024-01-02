Spread the love

All the pilgrims pray Lord Sri Kalahasteeswara that all their sins are removed and that they be permitted to take the right path but YSRCP MLA, Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy, with all his authoritarianism, is resorting to committing various kinds of sins in the precincts of the great Srikalahasthi, observed TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Tuesday.

In a press note released here, Lokesh said that the MLA is behaving sinfully towards the very God and the Goddess. The MLA is demolishing the rooms on the precincts of the ancient temple where the sacred prasadams are made for the Lord and the Goddess and the holy place where divine Mruthunjaya poojas are performed, he said.

Lokesh strongly condemned the attempts to undertake the excavations on the precincts of the holy temple by completely ignoring the archaeological and the endowments guidelines. “It amounts to not only violation of the norms to damage the renowned and historic assets but also is an immoral act,” Lokesh said and demanded an immediate action against those responsible for such offensive excavations.