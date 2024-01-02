x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Prabhas Birthday Special
Prabhas Birthday Special
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look
Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look
Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump
Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump
Madonna Sebastian’s Polka Dots Look
Madonna Sebastian’s Polka Dots Look
Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink
Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink
Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress
Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress
Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip
Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip
Nisha Agarwal In Black
Nisha Agarwal In Black
Anjali New York Trip
Anjali New York Trip
Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival
Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Politics

YSRCP MLA resorting to committing sins at pilgrim town of Srikalahasti, says Lokesh

Published on January 2, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Amaravati Drone Summit Makes History: Breaks 5 Guinness World Records
image
Amaravati drone show
image
Diwali 2024: Dubbing release threat for Telugu
image
Palle Panduga: Pulivendula mandal least interested
image
‘Sannasi’ ‘Dadamma’ are passe..’Houle’ ‘Bewakoof’ are the new cuss words

YSRCP MLA resorting to committing sins at pilgrim town of Srikalahasti, says Lokesh

Spread the love

All the pilgrims pray Lord Sri Kalahasteeswara that all their sins are removed and that they be permitted to take the right path but YSRCP MLA, Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy, with all his authoritarianism, is resorting to committing various kinds of sins in the precincts of the great Srikalahasthi, observed TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Tuesday.

In a press note released here, Lokesh said that the MLA is behaving sinfully towards the very God and the Goddess. The MLA is demolishing the rooms on the precincts of the ancient temple where the sacred prasadams are made for the Lord and the Goddess and the holy place where divine Mruthunjaya poojas are performed, he said.

Lokesh strongly condemned the attempts to undertake the excavations on the precincts of the holy temple by completely ignoring the archaeological and the endowments guidelines. “It amounts to not only violation of the norms to damage the renowned and historic assets but also is an immoral act,” Lokesh said and demanded an immediate action against those responsible for such offensive excavations.

Next Nawabi HYDERABAD HOUSE Biryani Place Extends Heartfelt NEW YEAR Wishes Previous Naidu reaching public through ‘Raa-Kadaliraa’ programme from Jan 5 to 29
else

TRENDING

image
Diwali 2024: Dubbing release threat for Telugu
image
Salman Khan returns back as Chulbul Pandey
image
Anil Ravipudi wins over Dil Raju

Latest

image
Amaravati Drone Summit Makes History: Breaks 5 Guinness World Records
image
Amaravati drone show
image
Diwali 2024: Dubbing release threat for Telugu
image
Palle Panduga: Pulivendula mandal least interested
image
‘Sannasi’ ‘Dadamma’ are passe..’Houle’ ‘Bewakoof’ are the new cuss words

Most Read

image
Amaravati Drone Summit Makes History: Breaks 5 Guinness World Records
image
Palle Panduga: Pulivendula mandal least interested
image
‘Sannasi’ ‘Dadamma’ are passe..’Houle’ ‘Bewakoof’ are the new cuss words

Related Articles

Prabhas Birthday Special Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree Shriya Saran Festive Collection Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green Beverages to have after a heavy meal Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump Madonna Sebastian’s Polka Dots Look Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip Nisha Agarwal In Black Anjali New York Trip Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot