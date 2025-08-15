Day 1 : Coolie shatters records, War 2 falls short

As predicted by box office analysts, Rajinikanth starrer ‘Coolie’ has triumphed over its rival release ‘War 2’ on the opening day of the much anticipated clash. The official first day box office numbers proved that Rajinikanth – Lokesh Kanagaraj combination is the unique selling point for Coolie and the strategy of no aggressive promotional campaign by War 2 has impacted the collections.

Going by what reliable trade sources reported, Coolie has punched out a staggering 151 Crores gross worldwide on the first day and emerged as the biggest Kollywood opener of Kollywood by surpassing Vijay’s Leo. In overseas, Coolie shattered numerous records and registered the highest opening for a Tamil film with over $ 9 million gross on the first day. In North America, the film notched up close to $ 4 Million mark on opening day including premieres and set new record for Kollywood films by a huge margin.

Bollywood actioner War 2 despite having two biggest superstars in the lead role failed to surpass the 100 Crore mark on its opening day. The film managed to collect around 82 Crores gross on first day and disappointed trade circles. The biggest setback for War 2 is that the film underperformed in both Telugu states and also in North America where it is expected to open big due to NTR’s craze. In North America, War 2 grossed around $ 1.5 million from premieres and first day which is a below par opening for a big-ticket film with huge anticipation.

Both Coolie and War 2 received mediocre feedback from moviegoers and critics on the first day. The huge opening scored by Coolie will give a big relief for its buyers. However, it will need to sustain till Sunday to be in the safe zone. For War 2, it is going to be an uphill task to gain momentum in this crucial weekend which will decide its fate at the box office.