Decent Response for Seetha Payanam Trailer

Action King Arjun has directed a film after a long gap and his next directorial is titled Seetha Payanam. His daughter Aishwarya Arjunis the lead actress in this romantic entertainer and Niranjan is the lead actor. Anup Rubens scored the music and the trailer of the film was out a couple of days ago. The trailer looks impressive and is packed with romance, entertainment and a gripping family drama. Arjun also will be seen in an action-packed role with negative shades in Seetha Payanam.

Satyaraj, Prakash Raj have other important roles and Dhruva Sarja will be seen in a cameo. The father and daughter bonding in Seetha Payanam is well presented. The production values are decent and Seetha Payanam will hit the screens on February 14th on the eve of Valentine’s DDay. Sree Raam Films International are the producers. Seetha Payanam will clash with other Telugu releases Funky and Couple Friendly. Arjun and Aishwarya Arjun have promoted the film in Telugu and are awaiting for the film’s release.