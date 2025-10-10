Deepika Padukone responds about Eight Hours Work Culture

Top actress Deepika Padukone has taken a maternity break and returned back to work. The biggest sensation is that the actress was out of two big films from South and this is because of the actress demanding 8 hours work and not ready for extra hours work. She is out of Sandeep Reddy’s Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD sequel. Surprisingly, Prabhas is the lead actor in both these projects and Deepika Padukone was targeted, trolled after her demands saw light. The actress stood calm and never responded for weeks though she made it to the headlines. For the first time, Deepika Padukone responded. Here is her statement:

“Being a woman, it is being pushy. A lot of Indian male Superstars have been working in the Indian film industry for just 8 hours since years. It never made headlines. I don’t want to take their names now. A lot of male actors also work for 8 hours from Monday to Friday and they never work on weekends. We never worked like an industry. We are a very disorganized industry. I think its time, we should bring some systems into this culture of cinema. There are some women now and newly turned mothers who are working for 8 hours and they are not making headlines. I have no idea about me making to the headlines” told Deepika Padukone in a recent interview