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Home > Movie News

Deepika Padukone’s Big Pay for Raaka

Published on April 10, 2026 by swathy

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Deepika Padukone’s Big Pay for Raaka

Deepika Padukone has been in the news for wrong reasons and she landed into controversies. The actress was removed from several upcoming big-budget films and rumors surfaced that the filmmakers have been finding other options because of the excessive demands from Deepika Padukone. The actress is the leading lady in Raaka featuring Allu Arjun in the lead role and Atlee is the director. The first look and the title poster received a decent response from the audience.

Deepika Padukone is reportedly charging Rs 25 crores as remuneration and the makers agreed for the hefty pay of the actress. This is the highest pay cheque of Deepika Padukone till date. Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in other important roles. Both Allu Arjun and Atlee are taking big remunerations for Raaka and the film is slated for 2027 release during summer. Sun Pictures are investing big money on this pan-Indian film.

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