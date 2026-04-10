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Home > Movie News

Mega158 Launch Pushed

Published on April 10, 2026 by swathy

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Mega158 Launch Pushed

Chiranjeevi

Mega158 is all set for a grand launch tomorrow in Hyderabad. AP Deputy Chief Minister and Chiranjeevi’s brother Pawan Kalyan was invited as the Special Guest for the pooja ceremony. The makers KVN Productions have now called off the launch after the recent incidents of Jana Nayagan. KVN Productions are the producers of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and the release of the film is pending for months. The entire film was leaked online yesterday and the makers are left in deep shock. They are working hard to prevent the leaks and a complaint is lodged.

For now, Mega158 launch has been postponed and the update on the new launch date is expected soon. Mega158 is a mass entertainer directed by Bobby Kolli. Chiranjeevi and Priyamani will be seen in the lead roles. Thaman will score the music and the shoot of the film is planned from April 20th in Hyderabad. KVN Productions also invested big money on Yash’s Toxic and the film’s release is pushed to June this year.

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