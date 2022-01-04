Did KCR bow to BJP and allow Nadda’s rally in Hyd?

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao has been maintaining an aggressive stand against BJP after TRS lost to BJP in Huzurabad bypoll in November 2021.

KCR even ordered the arrest of BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay and sent him to 14-day jail, when Sanjay tried to hold a protest against TRS government on GO 317 for transfer of employees and teachers.

Sanjay was arrested on Sunday on charges of violating Covid restrictions. KCR imposed ban on protests and rallies in Telangana from December 28 citing increase in Covid cases and Omicron variant. Sanjay was sent to jai on Monday after Karimnagar district court denied bail to him.

This evoked sharp protests from BJP both at national-level and state-level. Telangana BJP leaders and cadre are strongly protesting the arrest of Sanjay.

BJP national president JP Nadda arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday (today) and took part in a candle rally in Secunderabad to protest Sanjay’s arrest. When Nadda arrived in Shamshabad airport, Telangana police rushed to the spot and told him that there is no permission to hold rallies, protests in Telangana as per GO issued by Telangana government.

But Nadda insisted on holding rally. Finally, the police permitted him to hold a rally by following Covid restrictions.

It surprised all as the GO itself says there is a ban on rallies, protests, public meetings in Telangana until January 10. Where is the case of allowing rallies with Covid restrictions?

Political analysts say it clearly shows that KCR bowed to Nadda and allowed him to hold rally fearing that if Nadda is arrested or obstructed, it will anger PM Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah and they may avenge this in the coming days.

Nadda held a huge rally with a large gathering. No masks were there. No physical distancing was followed. Covid restrictions were openly violated but Telangana police remained mute spectators to all this as they have no orders from the CM to take action against violators.