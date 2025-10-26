x
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran's Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor's Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi's Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Digital Deals of Two Biggies Unsold

Published on October 26, 2025 by sankar

Digital Deals of Two Biggies Unsold

Two Tollywood biggies Prabhas’ Raja Saab and Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu are gearing up for Sankranthi 2026 release. Both these films are carrying huge expectations and they are gearing up for a record release. The theatrical deals too are getting record quotes and they will be closed soon. But both these projects are yet to close the digital deals. Here are the details:

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi are teaming up for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. This comic entertainer is high on expectations and the makers have finalized the theatrical deals. Zee Studios was in the race to acquire the digital rights but the makers quoted a big price. Hence they acquired the satellite rights of the film. Amazon Prime is in talks to close the digital deal and the talks are in the final stages. The makers will recover their complete investment if the digital deal is closed.

Raja Saab: A series of debacles from Prabhas has disrupted the market of the actor. His upcoming movie Raja Saab is made on a record budget. The makers are slowly closing the deals. The digital deal is yet to be closed. All the players are in the race but there is a huge difference between the producer’s quote and the asking price. The deal is expected to be closed before the end of November. The theatrical deals will get a decent price for the makers.

With close to three months left for release, both the films Raja Saab and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu will close all the deals. If the digital deals are closed, the makers will be out of financial stress.

