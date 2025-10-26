Digital Deals of Two Biggies Unsold

Two Tollywood biggies Prabhas’ Raja Saab and Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu are gearing up for Sankranthi 2026 release. Both these films are carrying huge expectations and they are gearing up for a record release. The theatrical deals too are getting record quotes and they will be closed soon. But both these projects are yet to close the digital deals. Here are the details:

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi are teaming up for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. This comic entertainer is high on expectations and the makers have finalized the theatrical deals. Zee Studios was in the race to acquire the digital rights but the makers quoted a big price. Hence they acquired the satellite rights of the film. Amazon Prime is in talks to close the digital deal and the talks are in the final stages. The makers will recover their complete investment if the digital deal is closed.

Raja Saab: A series of debacles from Prabhas has disrupted the market of the actor. His upcoming movie Raja Saab is made on a record budget. The makers are slowly closing the deals. The digital deal is yet to be closed. All the players are in the race but there is a huge difference between the producer’s quote and the asking price. The deal is expected to be closed before the end of November. The theatrical deals will get a decent price for the makers.

With close to three months left for release, both the films Raja Saab and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu will close all the deals. If the digital deals are closed, the makers will be out of financial stress.