Fake News: Ram Charan and Nelson Project

From the past one day, there are rumors that Global Star Ram Charan has signed a new project for KVN Productions, the production house which is producing Megastar Chiranjeevi and Bobby’s film. The rumors further added that Ram Charan will work with Tamil top director Nelson in the film. As per the update we know, there is no such proposal and Ram Charan, Nelson did not meet or discuss about the project. Ram Charan also did not sign any film for KVN Productions for now.

Ram Charan is completely occupied with the shoot of Peddi and he will complete the shooting portions before the end of this year. He has Sukumar’s film lined up and he will not take up any new film for now. Ram Charan and Sukumar’s film will be in making for over a year and Charan will discuss about his upcoming movies only after the shoot of Sukumar’s project commences. For now, Ram Charan and Nelson teaming up is just a speculation and there is no truth in the news.