Dil Raju bets on Animal

Animal is one of the most awaited films of Bollywood. Tollywood director Sandeep Vanga is the director and Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika are the lead actors. The film’s theatrical rights for the Telugu states (all languages) are bagged by popular producer and distributor Dil Raju for a fancy price. Animal is slated for December 1st release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Dil Raju is said to have acquired the rights for Rs 15 crores.

Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol plays other prominent roles. All eyes are focused on the teaser of Animal that will be out on September 28th. Ranbir Kapoor essays the role of a cop in this actioner. T-Series Films and Bhadrakali Pictures are the producers of Animal.