Pawan joins the shoot of Ustaad Bhagat Singh

The latest schedule of Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh resumed today in Hyderabad and it would continue for five days. Pawan Kalyan will wrap up this quick schedule of Ustaad Bhagat Singh and will join the fourth phase of Varahi Yatra from October 1st. The shoot of Ustaad Bhagat Singh is happening in a special set in Gandipet. Harish Shankar is the director and Sree Leela, Sakshi Vaidya are the heroines.

There are reports that Ustaad Bhagat Singh is aimed for summer 2024 release and Pawan plays the role of a cop in this action drama. Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Pawan Kalyan also allocated dates for OG next month but there is no update about the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu that is pending from years.