Breaking: Salaar aims Christmas Release

There are debates going on about the new release date of Salaar. The makers have been considering various dates and several filmmakers are worried as the announced release slate of films would get disrupted. Salaar is now slated for December 22nd release and the film would head for a clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. We have to wait to see if this clash gets averted.

Three Telugu films Nani’s Hi Nanna, Venkatesh’s Saindhav and Nithiin’s Extra Ordinary Man are in the Christmas race and the release dates were locked well in advance. Salaar is a high-voltage actioner directed by Prashanth Neel. Hombale Films are the producers. The pending portions of the shoot is happening currently in Hyderabad and Prabhas will join the sets in October.