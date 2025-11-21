x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Dil Raju’s Big Bet on Akhanda2

Published on November 21, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Dil Raju’s Big Bet on Akhanda2
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 Trailer: Power of Indian Dharma to World
image
Premante Movie Review
image
Samantha’s post about Transformation and Muscle Gain
image
Dubai Air Show : IAF fighter jet crashes, pilot killed

Dil Raju’s Big Bet on Akhanda2

Akhanda 2 is the next big film in Telugu cinema and this pan-Indian attempt releases on December 5th across the globe. The makers have been quoting big numbers for the theatrical rights and all the deals for the film are closed except for Nizam. Popular producer and distributor Dil Raju has bagged the Nizam theatrical rights of Akhanda 2 for a fancy price. Dil Raju earlier acquired the Nizam theatrical rights of Akhanda and made handsome profits.

Now, Dil Raju bagged the Nizam rights. He is in talks with the makers for special paid premieres on the night of December 4th. Sri Venkateswara Creations will approach the Telangana government for ticket hike for the first week in Telangana. The discussions are currently going on. Akhanda 2 is high on expectations and the film is expected to open with a bang. Boyapati Srinu is the director of Akhanda 2 and Samyuktha, Aadhi Pinisetty will be seen in other prominent roles. Thaman is working on the background score and 14 Reels Plus are the producers of this devotional action drama.

Previous NBK’s Akhanda 2 Trailer: Power of Indian Dharma to World
else

TRENDING

image
Dil Raju’s Big Bet on Akhanda2
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 Trailer: Power of Indian Dharma to World
image
Samantha’s post about Transformation and Muscle Gain

Latest

image
Dil Raju’s Big Bet on Akhanda2
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 Trailer: Power of Indian Dharma to World
image
Premante Movie Review
image
Samantha’s post about Transformation and Muscle Gain
image
Dubai Air Show : IAF fighter jet crashes, pilot killed

Most Read

image
Swift Action by AP Govt Brings Back 55 Victims Trapped in Myanmar Cyber Scams
image
KTR Says He Is Ready for Lie Detector Test as Formula E Probe Moves Forward
image
Do We Really Need This Drama When Someone Is Only Here to Attend Court?

Related Articles

Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025