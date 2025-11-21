Dil Raju’s Big Bet on Akhanda2

Akhanda 2 is the next big film in Telugu cinema and this pan-Indian attempt releases on December 5th across the globe. The makers have been quoting big numbers for the theatrical rights and all the deals for the film are closed except for Nizam. Popular producer and distributor Dil Raju has bagged the Nizam theatrical rights of Akhanda 2 for a fancy price. Dil Raju earlier acquired the Nizam theatrical rights of Akhanda and made handsome profits.

Now, Dil Raju bagged the Nizam rights. He is in talks with the makers for special paid premieres on the night of December 4th. Sri Venkateswara Creations will approach the Telangana government for ticket hike for the first week in Telangana. The discussions are currently going on. Akhanda 2 is high on expectations and the film is expected to open with a bang. Boyapati Srinu is the director of Akhanda 2 and Samyuktha, Aadhi Pinisetty will be seen in other prominent roles. Thaman is working on the background score and 14 Reels Plus are the producers of this devotional action drama.