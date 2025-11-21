NBK’s Akhanda 2 Trailer: Power of Indian Dharma to World

God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna and highly regarded director Boyapati Srinu have formed a formidable combination with blockbuster after blockbuster. Now, they are back with the sequel to Akhanda, and the movie takes the stakes higher than ever with Akhanda 2. 14 Reels Plus have produced this massive visual action epic on a scale never-seen-before.

The makers have launched the Pan-India movie’s trailer at Bengaluru in a grand event in front of a huge crowd, with Shiva Rajkumar as the chief guest. The trailer at first glance gives Unlimited Goosebumps introducing NBK’s mission to protect Indian Santana Dharma. We see demons coming together to attack Indian Mahakumbh and belief in Dharma.

NBK as Aghora takes the situation into his control and attacks the demonous guru, played by Aadhi Pinisetty. Each and every visual speaks about the movie’s high ambition and larger-than-life scale vision of Boyapati Srinu. NBK in three get-ups as older Aghora, younger Aghora and young businessman is astonishing.

Boyapati Srinu presented him in never-seen-before massy avatar in each get-up. As protector of Bharatiya Sanatana Dharma, NBK is powerful and Godly. The movie promises Real Pan-India content with a problem that attacks India as an idea and Indianness as an idea. NBK’s high-octane performance is going to be the biggest highlight of the film.

S Thaman’s BGM, production values and high standard technical values make the movie a must watch experience in theatres. Akhanda 2 is releasing on 5th December worldwide introducing Indian Dharma to world on a large scale. Tejaswini Nandamuri M is presenting the prestigious film.