Dil Raju’s Grand Bash for Tollywood

Top producer Dil Raju got married in the recent years and the new couple was blessed with a baby boy last year. On the occasion of the first birthday of his son, Dil Raju is planning a grand birthday bash. The entire film fraternity of Telugu cinema along with politicians and businessmen are invited for the grand first birthday celebrations of his son. The event will take place on Thursday evening in JRC Conventions in Filmnagar, Hyderabad.

All the top actors, directors, technicians and others are expected to attend the grand bash. Dil Raju is busy with multiple projects and a bunch of new projects are expected to roll this year. He also shares a great bonding with all the top actors of Tollywood and he is keen to extend his business to Hindi and Tamil film industries.