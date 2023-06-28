Keedaa Cola Teaser Talk

Advertisement

Director Tharun Bhascker after Pelli Choopulu and Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi comes up with a crime comedy film, Keedaa Cola. Keedaa Cola is an unique attempt and the film’s official teaser was released today. The teaser is gripping with the country rap background music and braces up for the intense action with a lot of weird entertainment. The teaser ends with dialogue, ‘Swaasa Meedha Dhyasa tho Osthunnam’.

The film also have interesting cast and Keedaa Cola also got Legendary actor Brahmanandam on board.Keedaa Colaa also features Rag Mayur, MTV Roadies fame Raghu Ram, Chaitanya Rao and Vishnu Oi. K Viveka Sudhanshu, Sai Krishna Gadwal, Srinivas Kaushik, Sripad Nandiraj and Upendra Varma are producing the film under the banner VG Sainma.