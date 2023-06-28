Jagan releases Rs 6,392 Cr for Amma Vodi

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs 6,392.94 crore towards Jagananna Amma Vodi for the academic year 2022-23 benefiting 83, 15, 341 students of Class1 to 12 (Intermediate). The amount would be directly credited into the bank accounts of their mothers.

The programme, being implemented for the fourth year in a row, will be held for ten days across the state.

Addressing a huge public meeting of students and their parents before releasing the amount at Kurupam in Parvatipuram Manyam district on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that parents wish their children to become highly educated and settle down well in life by getting good jobs in the country and abroad. Amma Vodi is being implemented to fulfill their wishes.

Andhra Pradesh is the only state in the country that is implementing the innovative Amma Vodi programme aiming at reducing dropout rate and increasing the GER in schools, he said.

“Government has so far spent Rs. 66,722crore in the last four years for reforming the education sector and the results are there for all to see with the poor getting access to good education,” he said.

Besides the GER going up to 100.8 from 84.48 in 2018 as a result of the reforms, Government schools across the State are shining with Nadu-Nedu, he said.

The number of top ten rankers in Government schools in Class X went up to 64 from 20 last year, he said, adding that the number of students who achieved more than 75 percent marks also went up to 67, 114 from 63 275 last year. The percentage of students who got first class went up to 70 from 66 last year.

The Chief Minister also expressed happiness that 67 students who studied in Government schools got seats in IITs, NIT and other Central universities with ranks in JEE advanced examinations.

So far, the Government has released an amount of Rs 26,067.28 crore under the Amma Vodi programme providing annual financial assistance of Rs 15,000 each to the poor and needy mothers who are sending their wards to schools and Intermediate courses.